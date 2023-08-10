BAFL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.54%)
BIPL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
DFML 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.35%)
FABL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
HBL 101.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.64%)
HUBC 85.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.41%)
MLCF 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
OGDC 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.56%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIOC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PPL 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.28%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SNGP 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.94%)
SSGC 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
TRG 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,875 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 17,436 Decreased By -208.2 (-1.18%)
KSE100 48,176 Decreased By -51.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,083 Decreased By -127 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief ‘very concerned’ over Niger leader’s detention conditions

AFP Published 10 Aug, 2023 12:02pm

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations chief on Wednesday expressed grave concern over what he called the “deplorable” conditions of Niger leader Mohamed Bazoum’s detainment and called for his release.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced “the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under,” according to a UN statement.

CNN reported Wednesday that Bazoum was being kept isolated and forced to eat dry rice and pasta by the rebels who overthrew him in a coup late last month.

In a series of text messages Bazoum sent to a friend, the president said he had been “deprived of all human contact since Friday”, with no one supplying him food or medicine, the network reported.

Guterres “reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State,” the UN chief’s spokesman said in a statement.

UNITED NATIONS Secretary General Antonio Guterres President Mohamed Bazoum

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief ‘very concerned’ over Niger leader’s detention conditions

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

India’s central bank holds key rate steady as expected

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

NA stands dissolved

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

Read more stories