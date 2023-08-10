BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee weakens marginally, settles at 287.60 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.05% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 04:32pm

The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against the US dollar with a depreciation of 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 287.60, a decrease of Re0.14, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee saw slight improvement against the US dollar and appreciated 0.16% to settle at 287.46.

In a key development, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Wednesday, held that targeted Letters of Credit (LCs) issuance is discriminating against the manufacturers and directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide a level playing field to all the stakeholders.

The committee has shown displeasure over delay and interference in the opening of LCs.

Globally, the US dollar held near the centre of its range this week against a basket of major peers, as investors awaited key US inflation data later Thursday that could influence the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The US currency edged to a one-month high versus the yen as markets took the view that the Bank of Japan will be slow to exit stimulus, even with traders mostly betting the Fed is done with rate hikes.

The dollar has benefited from safe-haven demand in the wake of an ongoing run of poor Chinese economic data, while the narrative continues to build for a soft landing for the US economy as price pressures mitigate.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six counterparts, including the euro and yen - was little changed at 102.50 in the Asian morning, after trading roughly between 101.98 and 102.80 this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Thursday as investor caution ahead of US inflation data softened a protracted price rally on supply tightness.

Oil prices SBP US dollar interbank market Exchange rate Dollar buying and selling rate Interbank closing rates for dollar rupee rate LCs

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee weakens marginally, settles at 287.60 against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

The Intercept’s report on cipher: Rana Sanaullah calls for probe into its authenticity

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Oil steadies ahead of US inflation data

At least three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

Imran Khan’s wife says he’s well: lawyer

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara honours fallen father at K2

6MCY23: Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps nearly 113%, dividend of Rs3 announced

Read more stories