Bilawal spells out diplomatic feats

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday defended his previous remarks with regard to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and again branded him as “butcher of Gujrat”, as he reiterated Pakistan’s position that there will be no meaningful engagement with India unless it revokes illegal and unilateral actions of August 2019 on occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister was addressing a farewell presser at the conclusion of his 16-month tenure in which he articulated the achievements on the foreign policy front, including resetting ties with friendly countries and partners, including China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the United States, Russia, Iran, and other countries as well as other foreign policy-related matters.

He expressed satisfaction that at the diplomatic front, they moved ahead with “damage control” during the last 16 months and regretted that the PTI’s government had caused damage to the country’s relations with world capitals for the sake of the interest of an “individual” – Imran Khan – then the interest of people.

He said that foreign policy of the country should be run for the benefit of the people and also emphasized consistency in the foreign policy in future.

About India, Bilawal reiterated that Pakistan’s position with regard to ties with India “is very clear and consistent”, saying that unless India revokes its illegal and unilateral steps of August 5, 2019, on occupied Jammu and Kashmir, there is no space to meaningful engagement.

