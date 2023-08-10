Country now stands on its own two feet: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal launched a performance report of the ministry from April 2022 to August 2023 saying the country now stands on its feet with dignity due to the progress achieved in a short span of time.

The launching ceremony of the “Performance Report of the Ministry from April 2022 to August 2023” was held on Wednesday at the auditorium of the ministry during the last working day of the minister. It was attended by the members of the Planning Commission, technical staff and all officers of the ministry.

The 29-page report gives comprehensive achievements of the ministry from April 19, 2022, to August 9, 2023. During the said period, the Planning Commission managed to hold 33 meetings of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), while 12 meetings of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) were held. A large number of development projects and schemes of strategic significance were considered and approved during this period, said the report.

The report emphasized that during the same period, special attention was given to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and the Planning Ministry increased the PSDP from Rs500 billion to Rs1,150 billion for 2023-2024, overcoming financial limitations while ensuring transparency through the PSDP Portal, which provides digital access to Rs1.1 trillion worth of PSDP.

While highlighting the performance of the CDWP, the reports said, that CDWP projects that have been approved show the sensitization of priorities. After the infrastructural projects, the major emphasis been laid on the projects of human development.

It further said that since April 2022, the Planning Ministry has placed a special emphasis on youth empowerment and inclusive development. This section includes several strategic initiatives undertaken by the ministry and announced as part of the PM’s Youth Development Program.

Under this programme, six initiatives are on education, four center around engagement and opportunities, and two each for employment and entrepreneurship.

