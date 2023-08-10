‘ASPIRE’ programme: re-issuance of Rs2.18bn approved by Punjab govt

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, accorded approval for re-issuance of funds of Rs 2.18 billion for the program “ASPIRE” of the Department of Schools Education and Rs 16.77 billion for 19 projects of cooperation of various international development partners.

The cabinet accorded approval for the commencement of a comprehensive cleaning and sanitation program in Punjab’s rural villages. The inauguration of this endeavor, scheduled for August 14, will be officiated by Punjab Chief Minister himself. Emphasizing the importance of a successful program, the CM instructed the formulation of a robust strategy.

The proposal to levy fees for cleaning and sanitation from smaller households was rejected by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Additionally, a ministerial committee was established during the meeting to devise protocols for the admission process in medical and dental colleges. The creation of the Board of Management for Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College was also sanctioned.

Further decisions included entrusting the management of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, and authorizing the recruitment of 6,000 nurses to address the shortage in Punjab. Chief Minister emphasized the swift completion of the nurse recruitment process.

The cabinet approved the admission policy for government medical and dental colleges in the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the reconstruction of Lady Willingdon Hospital was added to the annual development program. The cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Drugs Rules of 2007. To enhance the training of ASIs and SIs, amendments to the Police Rules of 1934 were also ratified by the cabinet. In a bid to enhance education, the establishment of a university in Gujranwala was given the go-ahead and included in the current fiscal year’s annual development program.

The formation of Chief Minister’s Task Force for Forests and Wildlife was also approved. Other initiatives encompassed the rehabilitation of Faisalabad’s drainage system and the creation of a public park on the former vegetable market site near Babar Cinema in Faisalabad. Mauza Saidoana’s inclusion in the Sargodha Development Authority was approved, along with a restructuring of the Punjab Film Censor Board.

The CM Naqvi also briefed the cabinet on his visit to Uzbekistan, highlighting the strengthened cooperation in agriculture, particularly seed development.

The meeting endorsed the decisions of the fourth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and Privatization, the sixth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development, and the ninth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order. Among others, provincial ministers, advisors, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023