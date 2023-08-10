BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 118,298 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,829 tonnes of import cargo and 57,469 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 60,829 comprised of 41,074 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 19,755 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 57,469 comprised of 31,980 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,154 tonnes of Cement, 13,110 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,225 tonnes of Talc Powder

Nearly, 8174 containers comprising of 3742 containers import and 2432 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 631 of 20’s and 1215 of 40’s loaded while 15 of 20’s and 333 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 682 of 20’s and 505 of 40’s loaded containers while 38 of 20’s and 351 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Zhong Hai Chang Yun 6, Independent Spirit, Ren Jian 25 and Karina Danica berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 03 ships namely, Nordrhone, Cosoc Thailand and SSL Brahmaputra have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier ‘Hafnia Experience’ sailed out to sea on Wednesday, while two more ships, MSC Maria Elena and Enugu are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 81,078 tonnes, comprising 65,778 tones imports Cargo and 15,300 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,100 Containers (1,200 TEUs Imports and 900 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Sabrina, Zagori and Star Subaru & another ship Bateleur is expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Sui Gas Terminal respectively on 9th August, while another containers ship, Novios Constellation is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 10th August 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port KPT Activities of Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

NA stands dissolved

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

US says watching prospect of election violence

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Country now stands on its own two feet: Ahsan

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

Read more stories