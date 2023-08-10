KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 118,298 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,829 tonnes of import cargo and 57,469 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 60,829 comprised of 41,074 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 19,755 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 57,469 comprised of 31,980 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,154 tonnes of Cement, 13,110 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,225 tonnes of Talc Powder

Nearly, 8174 containers comprising of 3742 containers import and 2432 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 631 of 20’s and 1215 of 40’s loaded while 15 of 20’s and 333 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 682 of 20’s and 505 of 40’s loaded containers while 38 of 20’s and 351 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Zhong Hai Chang Yun 6, Independent Spirit, Ren Jian 25 and Karina Danica berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 03 ships namely, Nordrhone, Cosoc Thailand and SSL Brahmaputra have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier ‘Hafnia Experience’ sailed out to sea on Wednesday, while two more ships, MSC Maria Elena and Enugu are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 81,078 tonnes, comprising 65,778 tones imports Cargo and 15,300 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,100 Containers (1,200 TEUs Imports and 900 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Sabrina, Zagori and Star Subaru & another ship Bateleur is expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Sui Gas Terminal respectively on 9th August, while another containers ship, Novios Constellation is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 10th August 2023.

