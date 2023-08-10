BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Syngenta receives ‘Employer of Choice’ Gender Diversity Award 2023

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan Limited has been awarded the “Employer of Choice” Gender Diversity Award 2023 by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) in a high-powered award ceremony which was held in Karachi.

This award is recognition of Syngenta Pakistan’s strong commitment towards Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) which is reflected through a range of initiatives that the organization has implemented to promote gender diversity.

Speaking on this development, Zeeshan Hasib Baig Country GM Syngenta Pakistan emphasized the importance of gender diversity as a key lever for a successful organization and a healthier society as it is not just a moral imperative but is also a business imperative and reiterated his commitment of taking bold actions to disrupt the status quo and achieve greater representation of women in leadership roles. He further congratulated his team on this great achievement.

The “Employer of Choice” Gender Diversity Award by PBC and IFC is based on the gender diversity and disclosure scorecard which encourages business leaders in Pakistan to voluntarily participate in sharing best practices in gender diversity for the country’s private sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

