Lawyer murder case: SC orders not to arrest IK till 24th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should not be arrested in advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case until August 24.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, on Wednesday, heard the former prime minister’s appeal against the order of a division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

During the proceeding, the complainant’s lawyer, Amanullah Kanrani, showed distrust on Justice Naqvi and Justice Rizvi and levelled serious allegations against them. He said Justice Naqvi, while hearing the case of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood case had taken suo moto regarding general elections in Punjab, while a case against Justice Rizvi is pending before the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Kanrani said when he asked the bench that it was not hearing the case on merit then both these judges got annoyed with him. Upon that, Justice Rizvi inquired how he could commit character assassination of the bench members. He questioned which case against him is pending before the SHC, and then asked him to provide evidence; otherwise, they would issue him a contempt of court notice.

Justice Naqvi said who had allowed him to talk to the judges in this tone? When Kanrani was about to take his seat, Justice Yahya called him on the rostrum and told him if he had objections against the judges then he could have given that in writing. He further told the complainant’s lawyer that he should not have addressed the bench in that way.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi asked the counsel to prove his allegations, adding; “We are not weak.” Kanrani replied; “Judge Sahib, don’t shout at me; as I am not your slave.” Justice Naqvi then remarked; “Are we your slaves?”

Justice Yahya asked Kanrani to tender an unconditional apology; otherwise, they would not hear him. Upon that Kanrani verbally apologised to the Court but said if the judges become party then he would speak. He further said if the judges want to become party then they should relinquish their seat. Justice Yahya directed Kanrani to file a written apology.

A division bench of the BHC comprising Chief Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana on 15-06-23 had dismissed the PTI chief’s application to quash an FIR registered on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son. In the FIR, Imran Khan was nominated regarding the assassination of Shar.

Shar was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Alamo Chowk on Airport Road on June 6, this year. According to the police, the senior Supreme Court lawyer received 15 bullet injuries on his body and died on the spot. Two days later, the police booked Imran Khan in the case on the complaint of the lawyer’s son.

The murdered lawyer, Shar, had filed a constitutional petition against the former PM in the BHC, seeking proceedings against the former premier under Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution.

Earlier, Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa, representing Imran Khan, argued that his client had been arrested in another case. Upon that, Justice Yahya said that the other case was not before the Court, and asked Khosa to focus on the instant matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023