LDA demolishes several illegal properties

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions/commercialization and encroachment mafia in different areas of the city, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished several properties and recovered shops worth millions of rupees from land mafia.

As per the details shared by the LDA here on Wednesday, it recovered 23 LDA-owned shops in Do Morya Pull and Teezab markets. These shops had been illegally occupied for a long time.

Moreover, the teams of Town Planning IV conducted operations in different areas and demolished several illegal/commercial properties. It partially demolished the illegal commercial plaza in Sunny Park, and illegal commercial structures in Iqbal Avenue, Jaafar Town Architect Society, LDA Avenue One Chowk and Abdul Sattar Edhi Road.

The operation was carried out by Director Housing II Wasim Zafar and Director Town Planning IV Ali Nusrat under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain Shahmeer Iqbal (retd).

Commenting on the operation, LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that encroachment on government land would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken against the violators.

