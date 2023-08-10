BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
FPCCI condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has strongly condemned the utterly unacceptable, blasphemous and intolerable incident of desecration of the Holy Quran.

The business community collectively and strongly demands that the government of Pakistan should engage the Swedish government at the highest-level and convey our protest vociferously, unequivocally and categorically, he added.

He maintained that the business community is the most peace-loving and law-abiding community; but, we cannot tolerate any such blasphemous incidents and the sanctity of our beloved religion comes first before any other interests – whatsoever!

FPCCI has proposed that the government should invoke the 57-country strong alliance of OIC; utilizing Pakistan’s unique position and influence within Muslim Ummah; in a way that forces the Swedish authorities to take strongest possible action against the culprit and ensuring that no such incident is repeated in Sweden.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has called for inter-faith harmony, dialogue and mutual-respect – the very basis for peaceful co-existence in this diverse world. He also stressed that the platform of SAARC should also be engaged to raise the concerns on an international and regional level.

He explained that strictest possible international laws are needed to make sure that all religions are respected and feelings of their followers are not hurt at any cost.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

