KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 09, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
376,027,947 217,036,090 16,059,999,489 7,724,580,385
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,290,428,210 (1,525,070,802) (234,642,591)
Local Individuals 13,766,338,930 (13,083,840,058) 682,498,872
Local Corporates 5,504,706,701 (5,952,562,981) (447,856,281)
