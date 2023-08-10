Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Engro Polymer 09.09.2023 02.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting
& Chemicals Ltd Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended in Progress
June 30, 2023
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments