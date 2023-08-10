KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 09, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 291.50 294.50 UK POUND 371.30 374.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.70 78.50 AUD $ 198.00 201.00
UAE DIRHAM 81.50 82.50 CAD $ 218.00 221.00
EURO 320.00 323.20 CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
