BAFL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.44%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
DFML 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2%)
DGKC 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
GGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
HBL 103.35 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.68%)
HUBC 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 101.35 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.79%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
PPL 72.06 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.68%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.58%)
SSGC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,858 Increased By 64 (1.33%)
BR30 17,320 Increased By 348.7 (2.05%)
KSE100 47,865 Increased By 434.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 17,036 Increased By 138.4 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

33 dead, 18 still missing after record Beijing rains: officials

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2023 12:04pm

BEIJING: Thirty-three people have been confirmed dead and 18 are still missing after Beijing’s heaviest rains on record, officials said Wednesday.

China’s capital has been hit by record downpours in recent weeks, damaging infrastructure and deluging swathes of the city’s suburbs and surrounding areas.

Officials said Wednesday that 33 had died in the recent bad weather in Beijing, mainly by flooding and buildings collapsing, almost three times the figure given by officials last Tuesday.

“I would like to express my deep condolences to those who died in the line of duty and the unfortunate victims,” Xia Linmao, Beijing’s vice-mayor, told a press conference, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Scores have died in the floods across northern China, with Beijing on Friday saying 147 deaths or disappearances last month were caused by natural disasters.

Of those, 142 were caused by flooding or geological disasters, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Fourteen dead in floods in northeastern China

In Hebei province, which neighbours Beijing, 15 were reported to have died and 22 were missing.

And in northeastern Jilin, 14 died and one person was reported missing on Sunday.

Further north in Heilongjiang, state media reported dozens of rivers saw water levels rise above “warning markers” in recent days.

“I still feel scared when I recall the recent flooding,” Zheng Xiaokang, a police officer from the province’s Jiangxi village, told the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

“In the face of the persistent downpour and rising river water, the consequences would have been devastating had we not managed to timely evacuate the villagers,” Zheng said.

Millions of people have been hit by extreme weather events and prolonged heatwaves around the globe in recent weeks, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

China china flood

Comments

1000 characters

33 dead, 18 still missing after record Beijing rains: officials

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories