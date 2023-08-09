BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.58%)
FABL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
HBL 102.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.44%)
HUBC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.39%)
OGDC 97.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
PAEL 10.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.32%)
PPL 69.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PRL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SNGP 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
TPLP 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
TRG 102.61 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,825 Increased By 31.7 (0.66%)
BR30 17,082 Increased By 110.5 (0.65%)
KSE100 47,565 Increased By 135.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,935 Increased By 37.2 (0.22%)
  • Important updates from August 8, 2023
Published 09 Aug, 2023

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts

Read here for details.

  • IHC allows lawyers to meet Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years

Read here for details.

  • PM launches Rs377bn project to convert 100,000 agriculture tube wells on solar power

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 suffers dramatic fall of over 950 points

Read here for details.

  • Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz pays farewell visit to GHQ, praises Army for service to nation

Read here for details.

  • Govt of Pakistan’s equity in Reko Diq project: Barrick says ‘will not mind’ if PIF wants to buy out

Read here for details.

