Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts

Read here for details.

IHC allows lawyers to meet Imran Khan

Read here for details.

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years

Read here for details.

PM launches Rs377bn project to convert 100,000 agriculture tube wells on solar power

Read here for details.

KSE-100 suffers dramatic fall of over 950 points

Read here for details.

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23

Read here for details.

Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz pays farewell visit to GHQ, praises Army for service to nation

Read here for details.

Govt of Pakistan’s equity in Reko Diq project: Barrick says ‘will not mind’ if PIF wants to buy out

Read here for details.