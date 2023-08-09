BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 8, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts
Read here for details.
- IHC allows lawyers to meet Imran Khan
Read here for details.
- ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years
Read here for details.
- PM launches Rs377bn project to convert 100,000 agriculture tube wells on solar power
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 suffers dramatic fall of over 950 points
Read here for details.
- Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz pays farewell visit to GHQ, praises Army for service to nation
Read here for details.
- Govt of Pakistan’s equity in Reko Diq project: Barrick says ‘will not mind’ if PIF wants to buy out
Read here for details.
Comments