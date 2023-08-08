Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Former prime minister Imran Khan filed on Tuesday a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana case by an Islamabad trial court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail after he was arrested on Saturday. The arrest came after an Islamabad district and sessions court disqualified him from politics for five years and sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana criminal case.

He was found guilty of “corrupt practices” by the court.

In a tweet today, Imran’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha posted a copy of the petition. The petition says that the court’s order was “not sustainable” and “liable to be set aside” as it was issued without providing the petitioner with a chance to fight his case.

On Monday, Panjotha approached the IHC seeking A-Class jail facilities for Imran.

The petition urged the IHC to declare Imran’s detention in Attock Jail “illegal”. It also requested that Imran be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.