BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Aug 08, 2023
Markets

KSE-100 suffers dramatic fall of over 950 points

  • Index closes below 47,500 level as profit-taking and consolidation cited as reasons behind nearly 2% decrease
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 05:18pm

Profit-taking and consolidation of gains continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell over 950 points on Tuesday.

Negativity persisted at the bourse throughout the trading session. At close, the benchmark index settled at 47,429.83, a decline of 956.42 points or 1.98%.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index had closed lower nearly 200 points as well, settling at 48,386.25, as investors weighed an upcoming new refinery policy and growing fears of a delay in Pakistan’s general elections.

On Tuesday, across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, oil and gas manufacturing companies and OMCs trading in the red.

Experts said profit-taking is being witnessed by the market players after a massive rally that started with the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The investors have adopted a cautious approach as they seek stability at the political front,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

Sector-wise, E&Ps remained under stress.

“The market expected that the issue of circular debt in the energy sector would be addressed by the government, which was also an IMF condition, however, it seems unlikely now as the government tenure is reported to end tomorrow,” said Tawfik.

Brokerage house Capital Stake in a report said the lack of certainty on political front along with the possibility of dissolution of assemblies drove the market south.

On Tuesday, sectors dragging the KSE-100 lower included oil and gas exploration (678.45 points), banking (162.85 points) and cement (90.92 points).

Company-wise, OGDCL, PPL and HBL were top negative contributors, said Capital Stake.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the US dollar with a depreciation of 0.17% in the inter-bank market.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 336.1 million from 381.8 million on Monday.

The value of shares traded also declined to Rs12.5 billion from Rs14.5 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 28.3 million shares, followed by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited with 27.8 million shares and K-Electric Limited with 24.6 million shares.

Shares of 343 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 49 registered an increase, 278 recorded a fall, and 16 remained unchanged.

Haroon Aug 08, 2023 11:14am
Profit-taking? Why don't you honestly tell the people that it is pump and dump. Pump already happened and now dump is finished. You'll see a new pump start soon
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 08, 2023 12:21pm
Country is tanking worse off after IMF shameless loan
Arif Aug 08, 2023 12:46pm
@Haroon, They don’t because they are in league with the pump and dump people , they have already completed their ‘profit taking’ .
Hasnain Raza Gillani Aug 08, 2023 02:18pm
KARACHI
imran zulfiqar Aug 08, 2023 04:32pm
All knows but nothing to speak.
Hasnain Aug 08, 2023 04:45pm
Do din ki chandni Phir wohi andhera… story of Pakistan stock exchange
Shahid Khan Aug 08, 2023 05:15pm
Everyone knows the reason but we cannot tell the truth as fear our lives. This is how our country has become a cruel step mother and we miss the love our country had for us.
AmirSh Aug 08, 2023 05:19pm
A farewell to our beloved PDM led Government AND a salute to our most experienced and able PM & FM of all times. Braaavo!!!
