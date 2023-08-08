PM Shehbaz pays farewell visit to GHQ, praises Army for service to nation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday for his farewell visit and praised the Shuhadas, Ghazis, and their families for their contributions and sacrifices. His visit comes as the premier is set to dissolve the assemblies on Wednesday, marking the end of the coalition-led government’s tenure.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the premier was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir upon arrival.

PM Shehbaz was also the chief guest at the ceremony organised to pay tribute to the Shuhadas and Ghazis at Army Auditorium.

“PM met with the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of Honour and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada,” the ISPR said.

He praised the role of the armed forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly combating terrorism throughout the country.

“Shuhadas and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour are binding on each Pakistani,” he said. “We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of the soil.

“I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan. It is now our earnest duty that we realise the supreme sacrifices of our Shuhadas and Ghazis for the prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani,” the premier was quoted as saying by ISPR.

He further said that those who resorted to the desecration of the monuments of Shuhada, their faces will remain blackened in the history of this country, and the proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.

During the occasion, PM Shehbaz also distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance to 70 families of martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons.

“Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits,” ISPR said.