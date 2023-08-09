Islamabad Airport outsourcing: Ads published in local, foreign dailies, panel told

ISLAMABAD: A steering committee was informed on Tuesday that advertisements have been published in local and international newspapers for the outsourcing of the Islamabad Airport transaction.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Steering Committee to oversee and guide the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports’ operation.

The committee was briefed about the latest status of outsourcing of Islamabad Airport transaction for advertisement has been published in all leading local and international newspapers.

Dar appreciated the efforts and contribution of all the members of the committee which has made the plan of outsourcing possible, in order to bring the best international aviation practices and services at Pakistani airports.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, CEO Public-Private Partnership Authority, DG Pakistan CAA, IFC team, and other government officials attended the meeting.

