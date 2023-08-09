Housemaid torture case: Wife of judge sent to judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, rejected the prosecution’s request for granting physical remand of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge in case of underage housemaid Rizwana Bibi and sent her to jail on 14 days’ judicial remand.

Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi, while announcing the reserved judgment, dismissed the police’s request for granting physical remand of the accused Somia and sent her to jail and directed the police to produce her before the court on August 22.

Earlier, the police produced Somia before the court for obtaining her physical remand. Police arrested the accused after a court rejected her bail on August 7. At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor, Waqas Haral, requested the court to grant two days’ physical remand of the accused for conducting further investigation from her.

The judge remarked that as per law, physical remand of a female accused can be granted only in the attempt of murder and murder cases. The prosecutor told the court that physical remand is required for obtaining the receipts of wages paid to the victim, as well as, the video related to the case.

The counsel of the accused, Nazar Niazi, told the court that there is an allegation against his client as the victim was not an employee of his client. “The victim was not an employee of his client”, he said.

The judge told the prosecutor that if you want to obtain the video then you should take it from the Safe City Islamabad. I cannot grant you physical remand of the suspect on the basis of media hype, the judge further said.

The accused came to the rostrum and said that she is ready for all kinds of cooperation. “I am a mother of three children; therefore, do not torture me in such a way,” she said, adding that the police called her at 11:30 pm and tortured her mentally. I am being subjected to a huge media trial, due to which I want to commit suicide, she said, adding that she has no such role in this case, the way it has been presented.

The judge again told the prosecutor that if he wants to obtain video then he can take it instead of physical remand. I cannot grant you physical remand of the accused on the ground that the investigation officer (IO) will collect the CCTV footage, the judge said.

The judge questioned the IO why are you requesting for two-day physical remand. He told the court that remand of the accused is required for conducting further investigation from her. What you did do from yesterday till today, the judge asked the IO.

To this, the IO said that they collected sufficient evidence during the investigation. You have admitted that you have collected evidence during the investigation then why do you need a physical remand, asked the judge.

The defence counsel requested the court to direct the media to stop the media trial of his client. The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its judgment.

Later, while announcing its judgment, rejected the police request and sent the accused to jail.

