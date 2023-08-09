‘Pakistan code’ website, mobile app launched

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif has launched Pakistan code website (www. Pakistancode.gov.pk) and Mobile App (Digital Repository of Federal Laws) here on Tuesday.

The PM lauded the efforts of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Parliamentary Secretary Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, and Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar for such an extraordinary work on the website and mobile app. Key purpose of Pakistan Code website is to make the Federal Laws accessible to the general public, judges, lawyers, litigants, Law students and researchers, anywhere, anytime via medium of their choice.

It is an exclusive portal for access to digitized and updated Federal Laws. At present, the website contains 943 Federal Laws starting from 1839 to date. The app contains QR Code for prompt traceability of Federal Laws.

