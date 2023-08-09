BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Pakistan code’ website, mobile app launched

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif has launched Pakistan code website (www. Pakistancode.gov.pk) and Mobile App (Digital Repository of Federal Laws) here on Tuesday.

The PM lauded the efforts of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Parliamentary Secretary Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, and Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar for such an extraordinary work on the website and mobile app. Key purpose of Pakistan Code website is to make the Federal Laws accessible to the general public, judges, lawyers, litigants, Law students and researchers, anywhere, anytime via medium of their choice.

It is an exclusive portal for access to digitized and updated Federal Laws. At present, the website contains 943 Federal Laws starting from 1839 to date. The app contains QR Code for prompt traceability of Federal Laws.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Azam Nazir Tarar PM Shehbaz Sharif Digital Repository of Federal Laws Pakistan Code website

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pakistan code’ website, mobile app launched

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories