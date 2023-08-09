BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
EU 2023/24 soybean imports 1.09mmt by Aug 6

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

PARIS: European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season had reached 1.09 million metric tons by Aug. 6, down 20% from 1.37 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 199,963 tons, 66% lower than 581,669 a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 1.27 million tons, down 16% from 1.51 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 297,399 tons, a 7% fall versus 320,374 a year earlier.

In a separate publication on Monday, the Commission confirmed totals for the 2022/23 season that ended on June 30 after slight upward revisions.

Annual soybean imports were put at 13.1 million tons, against 14.5 million in 2021/22, rapeseed imports at 7.5 million tons compared with 5.5 million in 2021/22, soymeal imports at 15.8 million tons versus 16.5 million in the prior season, and palm oil imports at 4.1 million tons against a year-earlier 4.9 million.

