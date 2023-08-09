Spot Rate remains unchanged at Rs 17,935/maund

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained good.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 Kg.

600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 2800 bales of Shahdad Pur, 3800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 2600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Nuabad, 200 bales of Bandhi were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Jam Sahib, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 600 bales of Rohri, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Khair Pur, 200 bales of Pir Wasan, 400 bales of Akri, 600 bales of Mehrab Pur, 800 bales of Moro, 600 bales of Sui were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 (condition) per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 300 bales of Multan, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Mongi Bangla, 400 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 1200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,275 per maund, 800 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Pull Bagar were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Basti Mallok were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,935 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023