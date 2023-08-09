People’s Bus Service route extended to Tando Jam from Hyderabad

KARACHI: In a stride towards enhanced public transportation, a new route within the Peoples Bus Service network has been initiated in Hyderabad, stretching from Hala Naka, Detha Station to Tando Jam Kesana Mori. Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon announced this new route here on Tuesday.

He said the government’s foremost priority was to facilitate the public with unparalleled travel amenities, adding the new route would offer premier travel amenities to the inhabitants of Hyderabad and its surroundings.

He expressed “our mission is to guarantee high-quality services for our citizens. The objective behind extending the Peoples Bus Service to encompass additional regions is to alleviate travel inconveniences and stimulate local business endeavours.”