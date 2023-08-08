Talk about pay parity when an Indian-made ‘Wonder Woman’ does as well as ‘Pathaan’: Kajol

Bollywood actor Kajol has pointed to the need for box-office success for female-led films in order to achieve true pay parity, while speaking at the Jagran Film Festival in Delhi earlier this week.

Attending a panel, Kajol spoke about the evolution of Bollywood, as well as gender and pay equality in Bollywood.

Responding to a question from the audience about pay parity, she said that “when you start making a ‘Wonder Woman’ in India, and it does equally well as a ‘Pathaan’, then maybe there will be pay parity.”

‘Pathaan’, starring Bollywood heavy-weights Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, made $130 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, and the second-highest Hindi movie of all time.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ smashes Indian box office records

“India is progressing. We have a much more literate audience today, helped no doubt by social media. We are thinking better and therefore we can hope for better.”

Cinema is and always will be a reflection of society, she said.

“The film industry has grown immensely.”

‘The Trial’: Kajol to star in Indian adaptation of ‘The Good Wife’

She also addressed the gender gap in Bollywood, citing how she’s happy to see things are changing.

“Back in the day, myself and my hairdresser would be the only two women on a set of 300 men. Today, I have to say that the balance has changed, and I’m very very happy to see that.

“I now see women in the industry across all departments, from photography, art direction, costume, direction, sound production.

“I’m very happy to see there are women paparazzi as well now for the first time.”

“It’s nice to see that the balance is returning. I refuse to believe that only one gender can be talented in this [industry].”

Addressing the rise of popular content on streaming platforms, Kajol said: “I think there’s freedom of expression overall. I feel that I am at that space as an actor where I see an array of roles.”

Kajol was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, an Indian adaptation of the CBS series ‘The Good Wife’.

Kajol’s Bollywood career includes blockbusters like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ starring across Shah Rukh Khan.

She is married to fellow Bollywood star Ajay Devgn for more than 20 years.

Kajol made her streaming debut with Netflix film ‘Tribhanga’ which aired in 2021.

India’s Reliance JV strikes content streaming deal with Warner for JioCinema