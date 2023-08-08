BAFL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
BIPL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.67%)
DFML 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
DGKC 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
FABL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
GGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HBL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.73%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
OGDC 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.65%)
PAEL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
PIOC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.06%)
PPL 70.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.57 (-4.79%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.63%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.43%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
TPLP 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.21%)
TRG 103.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.31%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,870 Decreased By -30.7 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,346 Decreased By -273 (-1.55%)
KSE100 47,998 Decreased By -388.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,084 Decreased By -163.9 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s new 10-year bond plan pulls yields lower; RBI decision key

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 10:58am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally lower in the early session on Tuesday, as the government’s announcement of a new 10-year bond aided sentiment, while the major focus was on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.1804% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1981%.

The government will sell bonds worth 330 billion rupees on Friday, including 140 billion rupees worth of a new 10-year paper, which will replace the existing benchmark paper in the coming weeks.

“There is some bias for buying as the new 10-year bond has been announced, but after the initial effect, we may see benchmark back to trade around 7.20% levels, as fears of a hawkish central bank are dominating the trading space,” a trader with a private bank said.

The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50% through end-March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who have pushed back their expectations for the first rate cut to the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter in a June survey.

India bond yields may move upwards before debt supply, US peers hurt

Even as there are no concerns about a rate change, most market participants are fearing hawkish guidance, which is negating the possibility of any large fall in bond yields till the decision, traders said.

Retail inflation in June rose 4.81%, snapping a four-month downward trend, and economists are forecasting readings for July and August to stay in the 6.5%-7.0% range, way above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit.

The 10-year US yield has remained above 4% mark, with traders awaiting the July inflation print due on Thursday for cues on interest rate trajectory.

The Federal Reserve has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022, while the odds of a September hike stand around 14%.

Five Indian states aim to raise 52.50 billion rupees through the sale of bonds later in the day.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

India’s new 10-year bond plan pulls yields lower; RBI decision key

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Read more stories