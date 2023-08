KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second session on Tuesday, tracking heavy losses in rival edible oils, to hit their lowest in nearly six weeks.

Palm oil falls to near six-week closing low on higher stock outlook

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 33 ringgit, or 0.87%, to 3,739 ringgit ($817.98) per metric ton in early trade, its lowest since June 28.