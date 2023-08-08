BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

APP Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The third meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was held here on Monday to continue the positive momentum to attract investment in various sectors of economy.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of Army Staff, chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and high-level government officials.

The prime minister appreciated the expeditious operationalization of SIFC in a short span and its efficient functioning through a collaborative approach.

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

The Apex Committee appreciated the global impact of the ongoing outreach strategy through seminars and project inaugurations; which would be augmented by the SIFC’s website, being launched shortly.

It gave final approval of the projects, presented by the ministries, for attracting investments from friendly countries, under the umbrella of SIFC, in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, information technology and energy.

The Apex Committee showed all-out support for successful conduct of the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan through the SIFC platform. The prime minister directed to make this inaugural visit a momentous event.

At the end, the committee expressed the resolve for continuous support to the SIFC initiative and urged the incoming interim government to maintain the impetus for a positive contribution.

