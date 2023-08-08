Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) has reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee meetings held on the 4th and 5th of August 2023 between Pakistan and the UAE.

The CCoIGCT meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law and Justice and other senior officers.

The CCoIGCT considered and reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee which held its negotiations on the 4th and 5th of August 2023, on the commercial agreement between Karachi Ports Trust (KPT) and AD Ports, UAE for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port and directed the negotiation committee to reengage with the AD Ports, UAE to improve the terms offered by AD Ports, UAE.

