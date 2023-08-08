BAFL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.05%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
FABL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
HBL 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.39%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 102.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.43%)
PAEL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PPL 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.29%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.64%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.2%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,918 Increased By 17.7 (0.36%)
BR30 17,557 Decreased By -62 (-0.35%)
KSE100 48,353 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,235 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 09:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) has reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee meetings held on the 4th and 5th of August 2023 between Pakistan and the UAE.

The CCoIGCT meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law and Justice and other senior officers.

UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

The CCoIGCT considered and reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee which held its negotiations on the 4th and 5th of August 2023, on the commercial agreement between Karachi Ports Trust (KPT) and AD Ports, UAE for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port and directed the negotiation committee to reengage with the AD Ports, UAE to improve the terms offered by AD Ports, UAE.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Pakistan Economy uae Ishaq Dar Karachi Port KPT Finance minister Ishaq Dar CCoIGCT AD Ports Group cargo terminal Cargo terminal at East Wharf AD Ports

Comments

1000 characters

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Read more stories