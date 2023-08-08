KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.821 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,176.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.846 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.236 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.918 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.864 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.062 billion), DJ (PKR 1.053 billion), Silver (PKR 626.354 million), Copper (PKR 394.336 million), Japan Equity (PKR 313.900 million), SP 500 (PKR 274.077 million), Natural Gas (PKR 147.427 million) and Brent (PKR 83.874 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 47 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 100.764 million was traded.

