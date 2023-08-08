Global Carbon Budget 2022: Strategic steps required to address climate challenges

KARACHI: Pakistan, grappling with the severe impacts of climate change, needs strategic measures on every front to address these challenges.

According to the recent findings of the Global Carbon Budget 2022, Pakistan's annual CO2 emissions have risen to a staggering 229.51 million tons in 2021, marking a concerning increase of 9 percent from the 210.38 million tons recorded in 2020. This alarming surge has ignited a renewed sense of urgency within the nation to counteract the rising tide of carbon emissions.

In the fight against climate change, Pakistan is charting a new course by capitalizing on the potential of hybrid electric vehicles.

The nation is witnessing a transformative shift in its automotive industry, as two prominent auto manufacturers have announced plans to produce HEVs within its borders.

This strategic move is bolstered by the forward-looking policies outlined in the Automotive Industry Development & Export Plan (AIDEP 2021-2026), which have paved the way for sustainable automotive practices.

Indus Motor's Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali, underscored the significance of HEVs as a sustainable solution to Pakistan's intertwined economic and environmental challenges.

Highlighting their role in aligning with macroeconomic goals, job creation, export growth, and import reduction, Jamali emphasized the transformative potential of these vehicles. He further pointed out that countries like Pakistan and India, where fossil fuels contribute significantly to their energy mix (62% and 75% respectively), stand to gain immensely from the adoption of HEVs.

One of the most compelling aspects of HEVs lies in their superior fuel efficiency. With an average mileage of 26 kilometers per liter, they outperform their internal combustion engine counterparts by a substantial 53 percent, which offer only 12 kilometers per liter on average. This efficiency extends beyond environmental gains, as it translates to a 53 percent reduction in consumer costs, equivalent to approximately Rs 550,000 annually, he added.

Jamali emphasized the importance of consistency in planning and the continuity of long-term policies to offer manufacturers the necessary clarity to invest in sustainable practices. Such strategic decisions, he believes, will help Pakistan reach its twin objectives of economic growth and environmental sustainability.

As Pakistan pioneers the adoption of hybrid electric vehicles, it sends a powerful message to the global community about the potency of innovative solutions in tackling the climate crisis.

This transition not only underscores the nation's commitment to its future but also serves as an inspiring example for others to follow in the journey towards a greener, more sustainable world.

