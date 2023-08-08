Khar meets British HC

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, on Monday, received the newly-appointed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott for a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the minister of state welcomed the high commissioner and assured full support.

During the meeting, it added that the two sides reaffirmed close Pakistan-UK ties and expressed intent to elevate bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, investment, climate change and people-to-people contacts.

It added that the Minister of State also stressed the importance of high-level visits between the two countries.

