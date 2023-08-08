PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Samdhi has no concept of economics

“How do you define a level playing field?” “Same o same o negative treatment to one’s opponents but those party members who dare to challenge daddy’s directives must be summarily fired from the party.”

“I don’t quite understand.”

“OK so if Nawaz Sharif is disqualified then so must The Man Who Must Remain Nameless while if say any one dares challenge a political party notification then that anyone needs to be shown the door….”

“That is Notification Maryam Nawaz’s (NMN’s) definition, and frankly there is an issue with her political inheritance. I mean The Uncle will remain loyal to Big Brother but I am not sure he will extend it to NMN once Big Brother is not in the game and in any case why would he! She has shown no loyalty to him, she has sicced her loyalists to verbally attack him - the Man Without a Portfolio for the entire duration of the PDM government, the Disqualified who recently completed his five-year term of disqualification…”

“Right your two assumptions may not pan out. Notwithstanding the fall and further fall of the platelets in Pakistan while a non-Pakistani climate improves their number, Big Brother is healthier then The Uncle and secondly I hear that those sicced onto The Uncle are not supported by the stakeholders so…”

“Does that include The Samdhi?”

“Yes it does because it has finally been acknowledged that The Samdhi has no concept of economics and in less than a year cost our economy 4 to 5 billion dollars….”

“What about The Man Who Signed Off on the most non-empathetic agreement as far as the hapless people of this country are concerned with the International Monetary Fund?”

“Well he has the requisite degree, I mean he is not an accountant by profession right!”

“Right but shouldn’t the powers that be look for two qualities – the capacity to think out of the box which none of the past fifteen to twenty finance ministers have been able to do.”

“That’s how many in total – four?”

“That is correct and…wait the second requirement is that the person selected has a backbone – if the powers that be favour a policy that compromises the country’s economic interests then he or she must have the backbone to resign – again none of the past fifteen to twenty finance ministers that we have had have exhibited any backbone….”

“Hmmm four again right!”

“Don’t be facetious anyway a level playing field must not only mean jail time and disqualification. As a member of the public I would like some monetary penalty, I mean surely our courts should also ensure that the monetary penalty….”

“Sadly that does not define a level playing field for our stakeholders.”

