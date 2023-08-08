BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
Gold slips as Fed governor comments dent sentiment

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

NEW YORK: Gold prices were on the backfoot on Monday after Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman indicated that additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed to rein in inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,934.04 per ounce by 12:27 p.m. EDT (1627 GMT). US gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,968.90.

Bowman, in remarks prepared for delivery to a “Fed Listens” event in Atlanta that largely repeated comments she made to a banking group on Saturday, said she backed the latest interest rate increase because inflation remains too elevated.

“The dollar index and Treasury yields drafted a bit higher on that and gold futures having a muted to lower reaction,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

“If we get lower-than-expected CPI data, we could get some of these Fed officials to stop with their hawkish outlook on rate hikes and we have a much better shot at getting some stabilization in prices.”

