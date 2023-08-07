SIFC to propel Pakistan’s industrial and agriculture growth: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the newly-launched Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would propel growth in Pakistan’s industrial and agricultural sectors.

Addressing an award distributing ceremony among Chinese companies that rendered valuable services in CPEC projects in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz lauded the foreign investment.

Terming SIFC as a ‘great initiative’, the prime minister said that SIFC includes representation from both federal and provincial governments.

“It will include our institutions particularly the institution of Pakistan Army, lead by COAS General Asim Munir, who has personally contributed in this programme in a way that has no parallel in the past,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said the Army Chief remains “totally dedicated to the cause of Pakistan”.

“SIFC will dovetail with this entire CPEC mechanism and will be a propeller in terms of Pakistan’s industrial and agricultural progress,” said PM Shehbaz.

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

The prime minister lauded the role of Chinese leadership in times of economic hardships in Pakistan.

“It is not wrong to conclude that Chinese companies and the government under the leadership of President Xi Jinping have contributed in a way unknown in recent history.”

He said the Chinese companies made more than $30 billion investment in different development projects in Pakistan, which is highly commendable.

“They have transformed the economic landscape of Pakistan. Now we are entering into the second phase of CPEC, which boosts IT and green corridors, as well as Special Economic Zones (SEZs) i.e. Rashakai,” said PM Shehbaz.

The prime minister said these projects would be undertaken through B2B model, under the umbrella of Pakistan and China government.

Addressing Chinese companies, the PM admitted that the companies have faced problems in Pakistan in the past. “I can assure you, those times are over, we are entering into a new phase of cooperation between the two countries, we are streamlining and simplifying the procedures,” he said.