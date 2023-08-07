BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
Siemens Energy books $2.4bn in charges for wind turbine issues

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 10:59am

FRANKFURT: Siemens Energy on Monday said problems recently unveiled at its wind turbine unit would cost it 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), well short of worst-case estimates but still casting doubt over the future of the business.

The charges will inflate Siemens Energy’s net loss more than six-fold in 2023 to 4.5 billion euros, the company said, as it published third-quarter results showing record order backlogs due to strong demand.

Siemens Energy shocked markets in late June when it announced a wide set of problems at Siemens Gamesa, one of the world’s biggest wind turbine makers, just weeks after it managed to fully acquire the business it formerly only partly owned.

“Our third-quarter results demonstrate the challenges in turning around Siemens Gamesa,” Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said, adding the group’s remaining divisions, including gas turbines and power converter stations, performed well.

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

The new set of problems at Siemens Gamesa have cost the company around a third, or more than 6 billion euros, in market value, and have put a question mark behind the business within the Siemens Energy group.

While in line with Siemens Energy’s own estimate of more than 1 billion euros, Monday’s cost tally for the issues is below the most pessimistic market estimate of more than 5 billion euros issued by UBS.

