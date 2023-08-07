Digital census data: Govt says error probability can be quite low

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar Sunday emphasized that the digital census, which was unanimously approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), has a lower possibility of error.

Defending the digital census in the Upper House while speaking on a point of order, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar pointed out that the decision regarding the new census was made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He informed the Senate that Rs 34 billion had been spent on the endeavor.

He mentioned that the census had received approval from eight members of the CCI.

Council of Common Interests approves digital census 2023

The finance minister mentioned that comprehensive details had been provided to all provinces. The average population growth stands at 2.55 percent, compared to 2.44 percent recorded in the 2017 census. Balochistan has the highest growth rate at 3.25 percent. The digital population census incurred an expenditure of 34 billion rupees, he told.

The finance minister also revealed that a minister from the previous government had caused harm to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He asserted that reforms were being implemented to enhance aviation and there was a focus on improving the performance of steel mills.

Steps are being taken to reduce PIA’s deficit and some aviation-related laws have been presented in the Parliament, he said.

Senator Ishaq Dar emphasized that matters of national interest should not be politicized. Additionally, he informed the Senate that PIA flights to the United Kingdom (UK) would resume in October.