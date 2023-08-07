BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.98%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 104.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 85.31 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
OGDC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PPL 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.48%)
PRL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,982 Increased By 38.8 (0.78%)
BR30 18,072 Increased By 232.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,932 Increased By 345.9 (0.71%)
KSE30 17,479 Increased By 109.3 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana has categorically conveyed to the real estate sector that any new tax exemption, concession or preferential tax treatment would not be possible at this time.

After the directives of Minister for Finance and Revenue, issued during the 90th meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, a meeting was held at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad, to address and resolve taxation issues concerning real-estate transactions.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman FBR, Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana and attended by the delegation of Realtors led by Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President Federation of Realtors Pakistan, and the team of FBR officers.

Working out new rates of immovable properties: On Dar’s directive, FBR to hold talks with realtors today

Realtors’ delegates emphasised the need to rationalize taxation of immovable property in the backdrop of poor health of the economy. They stressed that real estate sector has been the major source of domestic and foreign investment in the past; however, deteriorating economic conditions have pushed people away from investment in this sector. They also asserted that taxation measures on the immovable property introduced through Finance Act, 2022 & Finance Act, 2023 have created a discouraging environment for investment in real estate sector.

The delegation proposed the abolition of tax on deemed income from immovable property. They also requested that there be either no revision of valuation table of the properties for the time being, or increase, if any must be made, at fair level after consultation with the stakeholders.

Chairman FBR assured the participants that their concerns will be addressed and best possible facilitation will be ensured for removing difficulties arising on account of implementation of tax laws. He directed his team to ensure proper coordination and consultations with the Realtors in this regard.

The Chairman further pointed out that under the Stand-by Arrangement with IMF, any new tax exemption, concession or preferential tax treatment may not be possible at this time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes Ishaq Dar FBR real estate sector FBR chairman tax exemption Federation of Realtors Pakistan NA panel Finance minister Ishaq Dar Realtors Finance Act 2023 Sardar Tahir Mehmood Amjad Zubair Tiwana

Comments

1000 characters

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories