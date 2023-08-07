BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

APP Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister of Pakistan and would change destiny of the country by initiating projects in the sectors of agriculture, industry and infrastructure.

He was speaking at a public meeting here after laying foundation stone for Taray Garh interchange on the Lahore-Bahawalnagar motorway and Rai Mansab Ali Khan interchange on Abdul Hakim motorway on the Bucheki-Nankana road.

“Nawaz Sharif will serve the people of Pakistan as prime minister for another term if voted to power. He considers the whole of Pakistan as his family and in the past selflessly served the people,” he remarked.

Caretaker PM, set-up: Shehbaz contacts Nawaz, Zardari on proposed names

He said Rs 263 billion would be spent on the construction of motorway from Lahore to Bahawalnagar and on other projects.

He recalled that in the past, Pakistan suffered from loadshedding of 20 hours every day and then Nawaz Sharif came in 2013 and he removed the darkness caused by power shortages by setting up power projects, revived industry and agriculture and brought the CPEC project of $ 30 billion with the collaboration of China.

He said their government provided laptops worth billions of rupees to millions of students, adding he was unfairly criticised for delivering laptops to youth who were now using modern tools of communication and earning livelihoods.

He noted that Nawaz Sharif initiated the project of Diamer Bhasha and Dasu dams and made Pakistan a nuclear state by conducting six nuclear explosions in response to five explosions by India.

He reminded that Nawaz Sharif rejected the offer of $ five billion by the then US President Bill Clinton and went on with the nuclear explosions while ignoring pressure. Nawaz Sharif also started Zarb e Azab led by Pakistan army to eradicate terrorism and the jawans of armed forces and people from all sections of society rendered sacrifices against terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif said unfortunately terrorists were again allowed to re-enter Pakistan and they took many innocent lives in terrorist acts.

In the era of Nawaz Sharif, the PM said Pakistan had good relations with friendly and brotherly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Qatar and others.

Then Imran Niazi was imposed on the country after rigged election in 2018 and his regime caused severe damage to relations with these countries including Islamic countries and he resorted to baseless allegations of corruption against companies of China, he added.

Ties with China were broken by the former government of Imran Niazi despite the fact that the neighbouring country massively invested in infrastructure, power and road projects, he pointed out.

Comments

1000 characters
Sianjee Aug 07, 2023 08:02am
In your dreams...masses are ready to hold alll crooks responsible
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ch K A Nye Aug 07, 2023 10:27am
Speedy is really living in some alternate universe where he thinks that his BS is believed by the people.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

