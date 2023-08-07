BAFL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.49 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 109.98 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.95%)
PAEL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 94.61 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.16%)
PRL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.39%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.82%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,988 Increased By 44.7 (0.9%)
BR30 18,081 Increased By 242 (1.36%)
KSE100 48,981 Increased By 395 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,507 Increased By 136.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maid torture case: Wife of judge appears before JIT

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: The wife of a civil judge in Islamabad, accused for torturing her 14-year-old maid, appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) on Sunday.

The sources privy to the development said that the wife of judge who has obtained a bail before arrest (BBA) from a local court, failed to satisfy the JIT.

She plainly refused that maid ever worked at her residence. However, she accepted of paying Rs60,000 to the maid from the cell-phone of her husband via Easypaisa app.

But she failed to give the reason for helping the maid with money when she was not working with her. She also refused that she had tortured the girl.

Last week, the federal government had formed a five-member joint investigating team (JIT) to investigate the torture case of 14-year-old maid Rizwana.

Senior Superintendent of Police (CTD) Islamabad and SSP Investigation are part of the JIT. DIG Operations Islamabad has been appointed convener of the JIT. One representative from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and one officer from Intelligence Bureau (IB) will be included in the team.

The JIT has been tasked to investigate the violence case at Police Lines Headquarters. CTD Police Station’s SHO and the investigating officers in the case will assist the team in the probe, the notification mentioned.

Rizwana, a minor maid, employed by a civil judge was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha in critical condition reportedly with wounds on her face, head, and body.

She was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad. She was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Lahore General Hospital, with doctors fearing for the teen’s life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

JIT civil judge wife of civil judge Rizwana domestic worker Maid torture case

Comments

1000 characters

Maid torture case: Wife of judge appears before JIT

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories