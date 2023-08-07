Maid torture case: Wife of judge appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: The wife of a civil judge in Islamabad, accused for torturing her 14-year-old maid, appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) on Sunday.

The sources privy to the development said that the wife of judge who has obtained a bail before arrest (BBA) from a local court, failed to satisfy the JIT.

She plainly refused that maid ever worked at her residence. However, she accepted of paying Rs60,000 to the maid from the cell-phone of her husband via Easypaisa app.

But she failed to give the reason for helping the maid with money when she was not working with her. She also refused that she had tortured the girl.

Last week, the federal government had formed a five-member joint investigating team (JIT) to investigate the torture case of 14-year-old maid Rizwana.

Senior Superintendent of Police (CTD) Islamabad and SSP Investigation are part of the JIT. DIG Operations Islamabad has been appointed convener of the JIT. One representative from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and one officer from Intelligence Bureau (IB) will be included in the team.

The JIT has been tasked to investigate the violence case at Police Lines Headquarters. CTD Police Station’s SHO and the investigating officers in the case will assist the team in the probe, the notification mentioned.

Rizwana, a minor maid, employed by a civil judge was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha in critical condition reportedly with wounds on her face, head, and body.

She was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad. She was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Lahore General Hospital, with doctors fearing for the teen’s life.

