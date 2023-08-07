BAFL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
Pakistan

Minister lays foundation stone of new building of PIDE

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2023 07:57am

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal laid the foundation stone of the new building of Pakistan Institute of Development Institute (PIDE) in Islamabad.

In this regard, the ground breaking ceremony of own new building of the renowned PIDE in H-8/1, Islamabad was held which was attended by representatives from the planning Commission, demonstrating the significance of the event at a national level were in attendance on the occasion, said a press release.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal, in his address as a chief guest, emphasized the significance of PIDE as the nation’s premier think tank, emphasizing that it goes beyond being just a building; it is an intellectual powerhouse and a crucible of ideas where brilliant minds converge to address the complexities of Pakistan’s economic challenges. He further underlined the institute’s commitment to harnessing the power of intellect for an equitable and thriving future for the people of Pakistan.

The Chancellor acknowledged the pivotal role of economic research in shaping the future of nations worldwide.

Earlier, Dr. Nadeem ul Haque, the Vice Chancellor of PIDE, extended heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Guest for gracing the occasion and honouring PIDE with his esteemed presence.

The ceremony concluded with an air of enthusiasm and optimism as the participants looked forward to the bright future that PIDE’s new building represents in advancing knowledge, research, and socio-economic development in Pakistan.

