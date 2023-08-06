BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
Aug 06, 2023
Saudi public investment fund managed assets surpasses 2.23 trillion Saudi riyals in 2022

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2023 02:29pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on Sunday released its annual report for 2022, which said its assets under management (AUM) surpassed 2.23 trillion riyals ($594.43 billion).

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund said it generated a total shareholders’ return of 8% and established 25 companies in 2022, generating 181,000 jobs.

The PIF said 23% of its AUM were international investments, while 68% were local investments and the remainder were treasury.

The fund said 17% of its assets were externally managed, while 83% were internally managed.

