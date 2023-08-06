BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Ukraine peace talks gambit shows shifts amid hard realities

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2023 10:48am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: China’s decision to join international talks in Saudi Arabia this weekend seeking to end Russia’s war in Ukraine signals possible shifts in Beijing’s approach but not a U-turn in its support for Moscow, analysts say.

While Beijing declined to join earlier talks in NATO member Denmark, analysts said it feels far more comfortable joining the effort in Saudi Arabia, even if Russia is not present and Ukraine is pushing its own plan.

China has refused to condemn Moscow for the invasion it launched in February 2022 but has offered its own peace plan, Beijing appears to be confronting some hard realities as the conflict drags on.

“Beijing has been gearing more toward peace efforts but it also knows that a peace initiative led by Beijing is unlikely to be embraced by the West at this point,” said Yun Sun, a director of the China programme at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

“Beijing will not want to be absent from other credible peace initiatives that are led by non-Western countries.”

Peace envoy Li Hui was joining senior officials from some 40 countries in Jeddah, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday, for talks that Ukrainian and Western envoys hope will forge key principles for an eventual settlement to end the war.

Beijing’s latest move on the global diplomatic stage comes as President Xi Jinping grapples with a host of internal issues, including the unexplained replacement last month of Qin Gang as foreign minister, the abrupt replacement of the top brass at the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force and deepening woes for the world’s second-biggest economy.

China did not attend the talks in Copenhagen in late June, despite being invited and having proposed its own 12-point plan for peace.

‘Complex manoeuvre’

Beijing has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, and has accused US-led Western forces of seeking to prolong the conflict by providing arms and support to Ukraine.

The foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Li’s involvement a “considerable breakthrough”, according to Ukrainian media.

China has been courting oil giant Saudi Arabia, which is part of the non-aligned Global South, a grouping China is keen to lead.

Russia is eventually “bound to be defeated”, said Shanghai-based international relations scholar Shen Dingli, so China must look for international cooperation while not accelerating any collapse in Russia.

“We can put forward different opinions, and we can also put forward some suggestions to jointly promote the early and proper political settlement of problems we see,” Shen said.

While China’s move was good for its image, Singapore-based analyst Li Mingjiang said Beijing would be looking to fine-tune its positions.

It wants to better understand others’ positions and “is probably also trying to explore a space of China’s own adaptability, China’s own manoeuvrability”, said Li, an associate professor of international relations at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

That evolution was occurring as some analysts detect mounting Chinese angst at the protracted nature of the war and Russia’s recent bombing of Ukrainian grain ports, upsetting previously protected shipments from the global grain powerhouse.

Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council on July 26 that his delegation was deeply concerned there seemed to be no end to the war.

“Now the situation is increasingly complex for Beijing to manoeuvre, as the escalation of the war directly impacts China’s economic and political interests,” said Moritz Rudolf, a scholar at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center.

China Saudi Arabia NATO denmark Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine peace talks China President Xi Jinping

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Ukraine peace talks gambit shows shifts amid hard realities

ECNEC approves six projects worth Rs110.3bn

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

General election could be delayed

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

Russia launches new burst of missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian air force says

PTI announces countrywide protest

Hiroshima marks a-bomb anniversary, calls nuclear deterrence ‘folly’

Read more stories