BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

General election could be delayed

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

ISLAMABAD: A general election in Pakistan due to take place later this year will be held using a new census, the law minister said on Saturday, indicating it could delayed by several months.

Azam Nazeer Tarar told Geo News TV that it could take about four months to complete the process of a census and draw new constituency boundaries.

He said the decision was taken a meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) which included representatives from federal government and provincial governments. “It was a consensus decision to hold elections under the new census,” the minister said.

Law minister says election preparations on 2023 census data will take over five months

The 7th census has completed the headcount, which a statement from prime minister house said had risen to 241.49 million, but it will require new delimitations of the constituencies which the minister said will need about four months extra.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide exactly how much time it will need for the delimitations, Tarar said.

That means the elections due by November at the latest could be delayed by several months, a former official of the ECP, Kunwar Dilshad, told Geo TV.

It was not possible to complete the delimitations and hold the elections within the constitutionally required deadline, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed to dissolve parliament on Aug. 9, three days ahead of the end of its term.

That means the election commission will have 90 days to hold the election against 60 days in case of parliament being dissolved on Aug. 12 on completion of its full five-year term.

CCI general election Azam Nazeer Tarar

Comments

1000 characters

General election could be delayed

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

Total population recorded at 241.49 million: CCI approves results of digital census: PMO

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Senate body passes ‘Zakat and Ushr (Amend) Bill, 2023’

World must act to end India’s gross HR violations in IIOJK: Bilawal

Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

PTI announces countrywide protest

Read more stories