‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday rejected the “biased, one-sided, ridiculous and unlawful” judgment in Toshakhana case against party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from the “kangaroo” court in absentia, and it would be challenged in Supreme Court.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan, in a strong-worded reaction to the “biased decision by the most prejudiced” Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar in the Toshakhana case, said that the PTI and the nation would not accept the “unlawful” decision.

He announced that the party would challenge the verdict in the apex court, as Dilawar was a “certified biased” judge and the decision was another black spot in the face of justice system.

He said that the trial of the case was conducted in the most absurd and biased manner in the history of the country under a specific agenda in total disregard of the facts by the biased judge Humayun Dilawar.

He said that in this worst trial in the history, an attempt was made to murder the justice at the hands of a biased and morally discredited judge.

He termed the Sessions Court’s decision as the worst example of political revenge and engineering, adding that it was a shameful invasion on the democracy.

He said Dilawar’s decision was a desperate attempt to achieve shameful goals like level playing field under the ‘London Plan’. He vowed that the nation would never accept such a conspiracy and vindictive actions against the most popular and honest political leader of the country.

The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the nation would not surrender in the face of fascism and the worst state oppression come what may.

