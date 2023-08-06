BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday rejected the “biased, one-sided, ridiculous and unlawful” judgment in Toshakhana case against party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from the “kangaroo” court in absentia, and it would be challenged in Supreme Court.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan, in a strong-worded reaction to the “biased decision by the most prejudiced” Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar in the Toshakhana case, said that the PTI and the nation would not accept the “unlawful” decision.

He announced that the party would challenge the verdict in the apex court, as Dilawar was a “certified biased” judge and the decision was another black spot in the face of justice system.

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

He said that the trial of the case was conducted in the most absurd and biased manner in the history of the country under a specific agenda in total disregard of the facts by the biased judge Humayun Dilawar.

He said that in this worst trial in the history, an attempt was made to murder the justice at the hands of a biased and morally discredited judge.

He termed the Sessions Court’s decision as the worst example of political revenge and engineering, adding that it was a shameful invasion on the democracy.

He said Dilawar’s decision was a desperate attempt to achieve shameful goals like level playing field under the ‘London Plan’. He vowed that the nation would never accept such a conspiracy and vindictive actions against the most popular and honest political leader of the country.

The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the nation would not surrender in the face of fascism and the worst state oppression come what may.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Toshakhana case PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

General election could be delayed

Total population recorded at 241.49 million: CCI approves results of digital census: PMO

ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Senate body passes ‘Zakat and Ushr (Amend) Bill, 2023’

World must act to end India’s gross HR violations in IIOJK: Bilawal

Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

PTI announces countrywide protest

Read more stories