Minister inaugurates industrial zone in Sargodha

APP Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

SARGODHA: State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi laid the foundation-stone of Sargodha Small Industrial Zone at Asianwala, Kandiwal Road, here on Saturday.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, while addressing the ceremony, said that it was need of the hour to convert Sargodha division into mini economic and industrial zone after providing all sorts of facilities there. He said that after completion of the project, a large number of people would get employment.

Seniors officials from Pakistan Industries & Development Corporation, members of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

While giving a briefing on the project, Operations Manager Fahad Naseer from Pakistan Industries & Development Corporation said that the project would be built on 800 kanals of land and all kinds of small industries including furniture, factories and other units would be set up there.

He said that it would be the first mega project of small industries in Sargodha which would encourage small investors and generate ample revenue from the industrial hub.

He said that investors, who would invest their money in different businesses, would be given zero tax facility for 10 years.

He said that uninterrupted supply of electricity would also been ensured to the industrial units. He thanked Tasneem Qureshi for playing a key role in making Sargodha an industrial zone.

