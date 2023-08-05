Energy sector reforms: Modalities, framework finalised

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in the energy sector at the Finance Division, Friday, says a press release.

Minister of State for Petroleum Division, Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Pasha and senior officers from the Finance and Petroleum Divisions attended he meeting.

The meeting conversed about the ongoing issues in the energy sector, particularly the issue of circular debt in the gas sector and discussed and finalised modalities and the framework to be followed in order to bring sustainability in the energy sector including a reduction in the circular debt in the gas sector.

The finance minister reiterated the priority of the government to address the issues of the energy sector to improve the macroeconomic indicators of Pakistan and to enhance the economic growth of the country.

