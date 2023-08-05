BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Aug 05, 2023
Business & Finance

LCCI, MCCI agree to explore new trade, investment opportunities

Published 05 Aug, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) have agreed to join hands to enhance the economic wellbeing of the country.

The decision came during a visit by an LCCI delegation led by President Kashif Anwar to the Multan Chamber. During the event, MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior Vice President Sheikh Nadeem Ahmad, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed along with LCCI EC Member Fareeha Younas expressed their views.

President LCCI Kashif Anwar emphasized that the collaboration between the two chambers would be highly beneficial for both Lahore and Multan’s business communities, enabling them to explore new trade and investment opportunities.

The LCCI President announced to hold an exhibition of MCCI craftsmen, SME products for the people of Lahore and members of LCCI which will help in their promotion.

Kashif Anwar also addressed the prevailing economic challenges and stressed the importance of a collective approach to overcome them. One crucial factor contributing to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, he pointed out, is the rising imports which need to be curtailed before focusing on boosting exports. By leveraging the unique strengths of both LCCI and MCCI, their alliance could bring about a positive change on the economic front.

President Multan Chamber Mian Rashid Iqbal praised the harmony between the LCCI and the MCCI, asserting that it would further bolster inter-chamber interactions. He acknowledged LCCI’s importance as the country’s most significant chamber and revealed that a delegation from MCCI would soon visit LCCI to strengthen their ties.

The LCCI delegation, during their visit to the MCCI departments, appreciated the work being done there. President Kashif Anwar assured MCCI of the Lahore Chamber’s full support in highlighting the strengths of the Multan region. Both the chambers recognized that branding and innovative approaches are key to success for businesses seeking global reach. They underscored the need for a collective stand to safeguard the interests of business community, emphasizing that working together was the need of the hour.

