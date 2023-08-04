PBC appoints new leadership, Shabbir Diwan becomes new chairman

In line with its tradition, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has appointed a new leadership for the next 18 months, making CEO of Gatron (Industries) Limited Shabbir Diwan the new chairman of the council.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, the president and CEO of HBL and chairman of the Pakistan Bank’s Association, had stepped down from the chief position, and would remain a director, PBC said on Friday.

Shabbir Diwan has been elected as PBC chairman for the next 18 months.

He is the CEO of Gatron (Industries) Limited - a public listed company and manufacturer of Polyester Filament Yarn & PET Preforms in Pakistan. Diwan is also the executive director of Novatex Limited, a non-textile exporter, and director of ThalNova Power Thar (Pvt) Limited.

Meanwhile, Zeelaf Munir was elected as vice chairperson of the PBC for the next 18 months. Munir is the CEO and managing director of English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Limited, a national FMCG and one of the market leaders in biscuits and cakes. She is also Chairperson of the Pakistan Advertisers Society.

The Pakistan Business Council is a pan-sectoral business advocacy body composed of over a hundred of the companies, including multinationals. Its research and advocacy aims to help create jobs, grow exports, reduce import reliance and promote formalisation of the economy.