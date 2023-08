HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent in Friday’s opening minutes following three days of losses, with eyes now on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.29 percent, or 250.26 points, to 19,671.13.

Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.48 percent, or 15.63 points, to 3,296.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.43 percent, or 8.95 points, to 2,070.59.